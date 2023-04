× Expand BRIAN MURPHY NIGHTFALL MUSIC SERIES SEASON 36

THE FREE NIGHTFALL CONCERT SERIES, PRODUCED BY CHATTANOOGA PRESENTS, WILL BE HELD EACH FRIDAY NIGHT FROM MAY 26 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 - RAIN OR SHINE - IN THE OUTDOOR SETTING OF MILLER PLAZA AND MILLER PARK, DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGA.

COME EARLY AND SHOP HANDMADE ARTISAN GOODS DURING OUR NIGHTFALL ART MARKET IN MILLER PARK AND ALONG MARKET STREET BEGINNING AT 6:00PM. BEVERAGE TICKET SALES & FOOD TRUCKS BEGIN SELLING AT 6:30PM.

NIGHTFALL PROVIDES A MULTI-WEEK SCHEDULE OF DIVERSE, QUALITY MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT IN THE HEART OF CHATTANOOGA. CELEBRATING ITS 36TH SEASON IN 2023, NIGHTFALL FEATURES A BROAD SPECTRUM OF MUSICAL GENRES PERFORMED BY SUPERIOR NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS, MANY OF WHOM ARE PERFORMING IN OUR CITY FOR THE FIRST TIME ON THE MILLER PLAZA STAGE. THE NEW MILLER PARK WILL FEATURE ARTISANS, LAWN GAMES AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES THAT ARE FUN FOR EVERYONE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT WWW.NIGHTFALLCHATTANOOGA.COM