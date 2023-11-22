NoogaLights In Soddy Daisy

NoogaLights in Soddy Daisy 12000 Soddy Daisy, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee 37379

Experience Chattanooga’s Drive-Thru Holiday Lighting Spectacular! NoogaLights is Chattanooga’s annual holiday drive-thru light show, and event to be enjoyed by all ages! Our 2023 event is taking place in Soddy Daisy from November 22nd through December 31st, 2023 on select nights!

$15 per vehicle if purchased online in advance, or $20 cash or card at the gate!

Tune in with any FM radio to enjoy music timed to the light show from the comfort of your own vehicle.

12000 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

Event Details:

The event is located in Soddy Daisy.

Drive-thru light show featuring traditional lighting displays. There will be a light tunnel that is 250 ft long.

There will be timed music with a radio station to enjoy in the vehicle.

Cash or Card is accepted.

$15 per vehicle if purchased in advanced, $20 per vehicle at the gate.

Diffraction glasses will be provided.

Info

Outdoor
