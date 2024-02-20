Northside Neighborhood House 100th Anniversary Celebratnio

In February 2024, the Northside Neighborhood House turns 100 years old.In February 2024, the Northside Neighborhood House will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Since 1924, the Northside Neighborhood House has been a steadfast and unwavering resource to our neighbors. And our mission has remained the same for 100 years—to create relationships with and connect neighbors to resources to support their path to stability and opportunity.

A community-wide celebration to kick off the year will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Chattanoogan Hotel at 8 a.m. The cost to attend is $50 per person.

423-267-2217
