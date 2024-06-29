× Expand The Valley Venues The Valley Venues

Welcome to our Notebook Ball! Join us for a night of fun and romance at The Valley Venues in honor of the 20th Anniversary of The Notebook. Bring your favorite person and get ready to dance, take pictures, and eat to your hearts content . Whether you're a fan of the movie, an avid reader, or someone who just loves to dance this event is for you

Highlights -

DJ & Dancing

Acess to our Free Outdoor Screening of The Notebook

Themed Selfie Stations

Complimentary Hors d'oeuvres

Live Guest Portrait Painter

Food Truck

Outdoor Games

Themed Activities

& More!

Don't miss out on this celebration of love and nostalgia. Reserve your tickets now and join us for a night you'll cherish forever!