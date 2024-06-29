Notebook Ball
The Valley Venues 1860 Pope Creek Rd, Georgia
The Valley Venues
Welcome to our Notebook Ball! Join us for a night of fun and romance at The Valley Venues in honor of the 20th Anniversary of The Notebook. Bring your favorite person and get ready to dance, take pictures, and eat to your hearts content . Whether you're a fan of the movie, an avid reader, or someone who just loves to dance this event is for you
Highlights -
DJ & Dancing
Acess to our Free Outdoor Screening of The Notebook
Themed Selfie Stations
Complimentary Hors d'oeuvres
Live Guest Portrait Painter
Food Truck
Outdoor Games
Themed Activities
& More!
Don't miss out on this celebration of love and nostalgia. Reserve your tickets now and join us for a night you'll cherish forever!