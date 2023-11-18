× Expand Jesse Ramos November Latin Night at Level Up!

G2G Salsa and Level Up Arcade & Billiards have partnered to bring you Latin Night this November & December! Guest DJ NeoVibe will be playing the hottest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Reggaeton!

Keep in mind...With the location shift for the end of the year, there are some new details!

LOCATION:Level Up Arcade & Billiards3801 Ringgold RdEast Ridge, TN 37412

TIME:7:30 - 8:00 PM | Complimentary Bachata Class8:00 - 11:00 PM | Social Dancing

ENTRY:$10 Cash Only (ATM Available)ALL Age Event (if accompanied by an adult 21+)

**G2G Hosted Latin Nights are the 3rd Saturday of Every Month**