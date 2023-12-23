NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The beloved family tradition is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Don’t miss this chance to experience the wonder of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet. Get tickets now!

Showtimes: 4:00pm and 8:00pm

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
