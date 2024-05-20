Nutrition Demystified: Understanding Labels, Macros, And Micros

× Expand Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash food

In this 90-minute lecture, we'll dive into the fundamental principles of nutrition, empowering you to make informed choices for a healthier lifestyle.

Discover the importance of nutrition and uncover your personal motivation ("finding your why") to fuel your journey to better health. We'll break down the basics of macros (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micros (vitamins and minerals), giving you a clear understanding of what your body needs to thrive.

Learn how to decipher food labels like a pro, ensuring you make nutritious choices at the grocery store. Explore healthy eating guidelines and gain insight into special considerations, whether you're aiming for weight loss, muscle gain, or simply better overall health.

We'll delve into habit-building strategies to help you implement positive changes that last a lifetime. Additionally, we'll debunk common myths surrounding food, empowering you with evidence-based knowledge to make informed decisions about your diet.

About the teacher:

Dr. Elizabeth Schwartz, better known as Libby, graduated at the top of her class from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a Doctorate of Physical therapy, after receiving a Bachelor’s of Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

After various clinical rotations and working as a travel physical therapist in Washington state, Libby found that the traditional insurance based physical therapy or hospital practice did not provide the individualized patient care in an efficient and effective manner. Consequently, Libby established Movement Mantra Physical Therapy, where individuals can be treated as a whole—addressing not only pain, but performance, and improving quality of life building individualized health "toolboxes".

Libby holds her CSCS as a certified strength and conditioning specialist, 200 RYT as a registered yoga teacher, and is a Precision One certified nutrition coach. These facets of her background give her a uniquely "whole"istic approach when it comes health and wellness and an ability to work with people on that larger aspects of health for longevity.

When not in the clinic or working with nutrition clients you can find Libby out running the riverwalk of Chattanooga, hitting the weights in the gym, or sweating it out in yoga class. She loves to travel the world, trying out good food and spending time outside with family and friends!