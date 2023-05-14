× Expand Mars Michael Odie Leigh at Songbirds 5/14

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $18

Beginning with a bet between friends to see who could go viral, Odie Leigh's musical journey has always been a bit unconventional. Hailing from suburban South Louisiana, where Lil Wayne and Tim McGraw carry equal reverence, Leigh's musical influences are as contradictory as the area she grew up in. Singing in school choirs and church praise bands as a child, Leigh didn't find her voice until 2020 gave her the solitude to create her own sound, free from the judgment and influence of the New Orleans music scene.

Once described as "folk-misfit," Odie Leigh's songwriting reflects an earnest and fervent search for identity through the confusion of growing up culturally-adjacent in an area with so much history, tradition, and faults. Guided by the classic folk, blues, and country music that floods the southern soundscape, and shaped by her self-taught finger-picking style, Leigh's music is an eclectic glimpse into feeling stuck in all of life's in-betweens.