JimmyLee Smith
OSN 2024 March promo
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
16 March, 2024
CONTACT:
Jim Smith
Chattamovies
404-314-1037
jimmy@earluminator.com
osn@chattamovies.com
http://chattamovies.com/OSN
LOCAL INDIE MOVIES TO BE SCREENED AT THE EDNEY INNOVATION CENTER
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild and Chattamovies will be co-hosting “Open Screen
Night” at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday,March 23, 2024 at The Edney Innovation Center in
Chattanooga. Doors open at 5:00pm. Screening starts at 5:30pm.
About an hour and a half of independently-produced short works submitted by movie makers
from Chattanooga and the surrounding region will be screened at the event. Admission for
the event is FREE. Three Open Screen Nights will be held throughout the year at the
Edney Building, and many genres are represented in the mix of entries, from music videos
and comedies, to documentaries, and dramas.The works voted as Audience Favorites at the three Open Screen Nights will be screened at year’s end at the “Best of Open Screen Night” event.
JimmyLee Smith, an actor, Chattamovies producer, and one of the event’s organizers, says he
thinks of Open Screen Night as an “open mic night” for indie movie makers. “There is no
better way to support the local indie artist than to watch their works being screened -- and
there are some very talented people submitting their work.”
Information on how to submit works to “Open Screen Nights” can be found at:
Chattamovies.com/OSN
ABOUT
The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild is dedicated to the indie movie scene in Chattanooga,
Tennessee and surrounding areas. The group consists of industry professionals, student
and amateur moviemakers and movie enthusiasts who are all dedicated to bringing
awareness of Chattanooga’s growing independent movie community to the fore. The CFG
works to encourage the movie maker community's growth in the region in all of its various
forms. Their meeting information can be found at filmmakersguild.com/
Chattamovies is an indie production company that consists of a small group of indie
moviemakers. The group produces short movies, web series, and other indie videos. Their
website can be found at: Chattamovies.com
The Edney Innovation Center is the front door to Chattanooga's Innovation District. It's a
connection point, support base, and catalyst for the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The
Edney is where startups come to accelerate, grow and thrive. Ideas are born here
everyday at community events and workshops hosted on the Fifth Floor. For more
information, please visit https://www.theedney.com/