FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

16 March, 2024

CONTACT:

Jim Smith

Chattamovies

404-314-1037

jimmy@earluminator.com

osn@chattamovies.com

http://chattamovies.com/OSN

LOCAL INDIE MOVIES TO BE SCREENED AT THE EDNEY INNOVATION CENTER

CHATTANOOGA, TN

The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild and Chattamovies will be co-hosting “Open Screen

Night” at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday,March 23, 2024 at The Edney Innovation Center in

Chattanooga. Doors open at 5:00pm. Screening starts at 5:30pm.

About an hour and a half of independently-produced short works submitted by movie makers

from Chattanooga and the surrounding region will be screened at the event. Admission for

the event is FREE. Three Open Screen Nights will be held throughout the year at the

Edney Building, and many genres are represented in the mix of entries, from music videos

and comedies, to documentaries, and dramas.The works voted as Audience Favorites at the three Open Screen Nights will be screened at year’s end at the “Best of Open Screen Night” event.

JimmyLee Smith, an actor, Chattamovies producer, and one of the event’s organizers, says he

thinks of Open Screen Night as an “open mic night” for indie movie makers. “There is no

better way to support the local indie artist than to watch their works being screened -- and

there are some very talented people submitting their work.”

Information on how to submit works to “Open Screen Nights” can be found at:

Chattamovies.com/OSN

ABOUT

The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild is dedicated to the indie movie scene in Chattanooga,

Tennessee and surrounding areas. The group consists of industry professionals, student

and amateur moviemakers and movie enthusiasts who are all dedicated to bringing

awareness of Chattanooga’s growing independent movie community to the fore. The CFG

works to encourage the movie maker community's growth in the region in all of its various

forms. Their meeting information can be found at filmmakersguild.com/

Chattamovies is an indie production company that consists of a small group of indie

moviemakers. The group produces short movies, web series, and other indie videos. Their

website can be found at: Chattamovies.com

The Edney Innovation Center is the front door to Chattanooga's Innovation District. It's a

connection point, support base, and catalyst for the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The

Edney is where startups come to accelerate, grow and thrive. Ideas are born here

everyday at community events and workshops hosted on the Fifth Floor. For more

information, please visit https://www.theedney.com/