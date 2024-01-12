Oppenheimer Returns to IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Warner Bros The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb returns to IMAX for a limited run.

Oppenheimer will be presented in IMAX with Laser. IMAX with Laser was designed for IMAX’s largest screens (75 feet or greater in width), and the dual 4K laser projection system can project an image with up to a 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

Exclusively in IMAX theatres, sequences of Oppenheimer will display in an expanded IMAX aspect ratio and fill the entire IMAX screen – offering moviegoers more of the image than standard cinemas for a truly immersive experience.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.