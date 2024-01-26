Oppenheimer Returns to IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Winner of five Golden Globes including Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Performance (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) Oppenheimer is the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer will be presented in IMAX with Laser. IMAX with Laser was designed for IMAX’s largest screens (75 feet or greater in width), and the dual 4K laser projection system can project an image with up to a 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

Exclusively in IMAX theatres, sequences of Oppenheimer will display in an expanded IMAX aspect ratio and fill the entire IMAX screen – offering moviegoers more of the image than standard cinemas for a truly immersive experience.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

January 26 - 31 at 6:15 PM

