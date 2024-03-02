Optimizing Crystal Power: 3 Effective Techniques - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Crystals are perfectly structured for the healing powers they possess. We often choose the crystal, however, the crystal is supposed to choose you. In this class, you will learn the best ways to allow the crystal to choose you, work with it, and even hear its message to you.

Come have some fun learning all there is to know about the ways crystals can work to enhance your life in the best way.

About the instructor:

Alena Chapman, a Mystic and your guide on the journey of ascension, has spent her life successfully assisting hundreds in unlocking their true inner selves and cultivating joyous, fulfilling lives by tapping into the authentic gifts of their Soul. Alena seamlessly blends ancient spiritual wisdom of the Universe with modern scientific research of Quantum Physics, bringing clarity, ease, and a deeper understanding to navigate beyond the confines of inner criticism and toxic relationships, and ascend to activating our connection to the soul. With over 30 years of continuous study under mentors like Dr. Bob Proctor and Dr. Wayne Dyer, along with Shamans and other fabulous mentors. Alena's international bestselling books, online classes, Mystical Muse podcast, and compassionate approach empower people worldwide to ascend to connect with their inner selves, experience divine wisdom, and journey towards abundance and confidence.

