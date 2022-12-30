Orange Bowl Watch Party

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's Clemson v Tennessee at this year's Orange Bowl! Wear some Orange and let's go! Beers a plenty and the Orange bowl on the big screen!

Sports
423-269-7979
