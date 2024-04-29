ORGANIC PEST CONTROL: ATTRACTING BENEFICIAL INSECTS TO THE GARDEN

× Expand Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash bee

Not all insects are pests!

In this class, we’ll talk all about pest control. We will look at the good bugs and the bad bugs and how to attract beneficial insects to your garden. We’ll also talk about any pest disease that might occur.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel, a certified Garden Coach, has grown her own backyard vegetable gardens for over 30 years. Driven by a passion for sharing her gardening expertise and love for the craft, Karen initiated local gardening classes. Her objective is to empower individuals, regardless of their space or expertise, to grow their own food. The success of these classes led Karen to establish her own business, offering services such as garden consultations, coaching, designing raised bed kitchen gardens, complete garden installations, and various seasonal maintenance options. Beyond gardening, Karen enjoys crafting homemade soap and other bath and body products. You can read Karen's blog and sign up for her newsletter at www.Gardenchick.com. If you would like to work with Karen you can find her services here: www.GrowingwithGardenchick.com.