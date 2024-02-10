Origami 101: Valentine's Day Gifts - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash

This Valentine's, show your love ones you care with beautiful handmade crafts.

In this workshop, you'll learn how to use paper to create beautiful gifts you can share this February. Everyone will receive materials and instructions to create 3 distinct paper gifts including a puzzle card, a gift box, and a paper flower boutique that will never wilt.

Please note: An American Sign Language Interpreter will be present for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community, provided by Partnership for Families, Children and Adults.

About the instructor:

Athena Buxton is a local art educator, printmaker, and lover of all things craft. After earning a Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Education, Athena dedicated her career to teaching both children and adults about art. When she isn't teaching, Athena can usually be found at her kitchen table starting another art project.