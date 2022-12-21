× Expand Outshine Adventures Green Colorful Travel Hiking Adventure Booking Facebook Post - 1 Outshine Adventures winter hike challenge graphic

Feeling the winter blues? Outshine Adventures challenges you to get outside and hike 90 miles in 90 days this winter for their Winter Hike Challenge.

We believe in the health benefits of spending time outside connecting with nature and have made it part of our mission to connect more people with nature. Hiking is a great way to do that and winter hiking is great for so many reasons-low humidity, awesome views, fewer bugs and less crowded trails. We want to encourage you to do something good for yourself and the environment this winter!

Join our 90 day winter hiking challenge and commit to hiking 90 miles between December 21 and March 20. In exchange, we will plant a native tree for each person that successfully completes the challenge to contribute to the Tennessee Tree Program’s quest to plant one million trees by 2025.

Click the ticket button to learn about the hiking levels, which include Outshine Swag, free monthly group hikes, and ways to keep you motivated this winter.