Overcome Imposter Syndrome - IN-PERSON CLASS

Imposter Syndrome can reveal itself at any level of our career. Whether you’re starting a new job, got a promotion, or are just starting out in your career, you should no longer feel like you have to ‘fake it to make it’. Join this course to learn how imposter syndrome impacts you, identify your unique career skill sets, and overcome imposter syndrome to invite ease and confidence in your career.

Laura Von Wahlde is a Burn Out & Career Coach in Chattanooga, TN, who lives her purpose by supporting women in healing from burn out and stepping into careers they love. Through her own journey of healing, Laura was called to develop programs that support deeper healing of systemic burn out, both for clients and companies, and fully address the fears and self-doubt in today’s job market. As a result of healing burn out, Laura’s clients uncover clarity in their own career, discover an aligned career, and take intentional actions that support their life vision.

Laura’s mission is to empower women to heal burn out so they can take & reclaim their lives and careers. Laura earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology at North Park University in Chicago, IL, and her Master’s in Forensic Psychology at Middlesex University in London, UK. In 2019, Laura became certified as a Professional Coach, and is currently in a second certification program in Emotional Leadership to facilitate trauma-informed, somatic healing for all women recovering from burn out.

