OVO by Cirque du Soleil

UTC McKenzie Arena 720 East 4th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce its return to Chattanooga, Tennessee, with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects, a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting selected insect species' unique personalities and abilities, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

