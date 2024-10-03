OVO by Cirque du Soleil

× Expand Cirque du Soleil Event Banner

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce its return to Chattanooga, Tennessee, with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects, a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting selected insect species' unique personalities and abilities, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.