SoLit March Page-Turners on the Patio - 1 Description of SoLit's Page-Turners on the Patio.

Mark your calendars for SoLit's next silent book club! We'll be on the patio at Naked River Brewing. Bring your own book, grab a brew, and hang out and read with us! Event is free, but RSVPs are helpful.

How It Works

6:30-7: Grab a drink, chat with others if you want

7-8: Quiet(ish) reading hour

8-8:30: More socializing or more reading!