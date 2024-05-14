Paint & Sip FACE Equality

Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Join our Face Equality Paint & Sip Class for adults (21+) and enjoy an evening of creativity and fun while learning - what exactly is Face Equality? You'll learn how to paint an abstract face guided by a talented artist and anaplastologist, McKenzie Bergenback and meet FACES: The National Craniofacial Association and learn about their mission for Face Equality.

Bring your favorite adult beverage or non-alcoholic refreshment to sip on, and we’ll provide everything else. Gather your girlfriend, spouse, bestie, or parent (etc.) and join us for an evening of discovery! No experience needed – just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a creative night! 

Helpful details:

- Wear something you don’t mind getting paint on. 

- Painting will be on a 9x12 inch canvas that you get to take home with you. 

- Instructions will be step by step, and you will have full creative freedom to follow exactly, or make it your own masterpiece! 

The best part: This class is a fundraiser for FACES . Your participation in this class is directly supporting children and adults with facial differences. We thank you kindly for your contribution.

$45 per person - all art supplies included. (Bring your own beverage)

Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
