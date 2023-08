× Expand Pat Snyder Pat Snyder, "Essence of Summer," 36x36in, 2023.

Join us this Saturday afternoon from 1pm - 3pm for a painting demonstration with Pat Snyder! As Snyder delves into the unconscious with automatic drawing and plays with color, mixed mediums, and ideas of form, we find ourselves compelled to reimagine the world around us.

Learn more about her process, ask questions, and see the artist at work.

This event is free and open to the public.