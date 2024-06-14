Palmyra with Nicholas Edward Williams

× Expand John Dooley Palmyra & Nicholas Edward Williams at Songbirds on 6/14/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

GA Advanced: $18

GA Day of Show: $22

Birthed in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Palmyra explores the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, lush harmony, and earnest songwriting. The trio, now based in Richmond, captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives: Teddy Chipouras, Mānoa Bell, and Sasha Landon. Often described as a distant cousin to The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers, Palmyra nods toward Appalachian and Midwestern Americana, with intricate arrangements that create the illusion of a full, larger-than-three ensemble.

The breakout folk trio has worked diligently to cement themselves as an unmistakable force in the Americana music landscape at large. Their forward momentum is propelled by their craftsmanship and dedication to an intimate performance experience; at the heart of the Palmyra is the evident love and regard that the three musicians share for each other and their craft.

- - -

Host of the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher, Nicholas Edward Williams is a multi-instrumentalist and storyteller who is dedicated to "playing it forward" by preserving the songs, stories, artists and styles that have shaped our country: Ragtime, Piedmont Blues, Early Country, Traditional Folk and Old-Time. Williams has spent the last 15 years touring three continents, performing all around the US, as well as the UK, Western Europe and Australia, blending the roots music spectrum in his own style. Under his previous project, Whetherman, Williams independently released eight revered records from 2007-2018. Under his own name, his critically acclaimed sophomore release from late 2021, Folk Songs For Old Times' Sake has been heralded by well-regarded figures of the roots community such as David Holt, Oliver Wood, Dom Flemons, and JP Harris.