Paraclimber Maureen Beck to Speak at Southern Adventist University

One-handed mountaineer Maureen Beck, named Adventurer of the Year by National Geographic in 2019, will be speaking at Southern Adventist University on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Her presentation “Improbable Ascent” features inspiring stories and videos that chronicle her journey as one of the foremost leaders in the sport of paraclimbing. This event is open to the public, and the cost to attend is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

