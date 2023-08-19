CDT
Parent's Night Out
Time to bring in your dancer, sibling, or friend!
Ages 3-12, CDT members are $35 and non-members are $40
Enjoy crafts, pizza, dance and creative time, play time & a special gift!
Reserve your spot today!
to
Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
