Parent's Night Out

to

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Time to bring in your dancer, sibling, or friend!

Ages 3-12, CDT members are $35 and non-members are $40

Enjoy crafts, pizza, dance and creative time, play time & a special gift!

Reserve your spot today!

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
