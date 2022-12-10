Pat Magers Sculpture Demo

River Gallery
The Conjuror by Pat Magers
Come in and join us December 10th from 1-4pm to watch sculptor Pat Magers demo!
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
