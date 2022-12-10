Pat Magers Sculpture Demo

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Come in and join us December 10th from 1-4pm to watch sculptor Pat Magers demo!

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pat Magers Sculpture Demo - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pat Magers Sculpture Demo - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pat Magers Sculpture Demo - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pat Magers Sculpture Demo - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 9, 2022

Saturday

December 10, 2022

Sunday

December 11, 2022

Monday

December 12, 2022

Tuesday

December 13, 2022

Wednesday

December 14, 2022

Thursday

December 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours