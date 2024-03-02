Paw-traits & Paintbrushes: Pet Portrait Paintings - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/3/2/paw-traits-paintbrushes Dog

Our pets are part of our family, and what better way to show that then a painting, created BY YOU, to hang on your walls for all the world to see? This fun class requires no prior painting experience. All levels are welcome. The instructor will email you after you sign up for the class to get your picture that you would like to use of your pet. When you arrive at the class, the photo will be enlarged and ready for you to use to get your painting started. You will be guided step-by-step through the process, and you will have a ton of fun doing it! You will go home with a 12”x12” portrait of your pet ready to frame or hang directly on the wall.

PLEASE NOTE: All supplies are included. Your email will be shared with the teacher so that she can get a photo of your pet to prepare the canvas. Please be on the lookout for this email and reply quickly. Ticket sales for this class end 48 hours in advance.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.