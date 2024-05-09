PELVIC FLOOR FOR PREGNANT PEOPLE - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand Photo by freestocks on Unsplash pregnant

This class aims to teach you how to protect your pelvic floor and activate your deep core throughout pregnancy and postpartum. The teacher, a physical therapist who has completed all the Obstetric specialty training through the American Physical Therapist Association, will share tricks to help promote the baby’s ability to move through the birth canal during delivery, optimal birthing positions, as well as techniques for relieving discomfort during pregnancy and delivery.

About the teacher:

Monika Patel is a local doctor of physical therapy, trained in orthopedics, manual therapy, and pelvic health. She loves to help people intentionally activate their deep core particularly for pelvic, hip, and back proactive care. She practices at Hitchcock Family Medicine and runs her own virtual coaching business for expecting and healing mothers called Train4Birth.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you when you sign up, 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available within 24 hours after the original recording. The link does not expire.