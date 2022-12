× Expand Contributed Associate Professor Mindy Trott

Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design will host a photography show featuring works by Mindy Trott, MFA, associate professor. Opening on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6 p.m., photos themed “But Only So For An Hour” will remain on display in Brock Hall’s John C. Williams Art Gallery until February 16. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.