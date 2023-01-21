× Expand Wanderlinger PUFAP Social - PUFAP Flier Wanderlinger

Thanks for your interest in Pickup for a Pint! Inspired by Jackalope Brewing Company, Pickup for a Pint is a fun way to give back to your community and learn more about recycling and community service.

How does it work? Show up at your local taproom and help pick up some trash! Litter pickup lasts for about and hour, followed by sorting and recycling. Once you've finished, head in to the taproom and grab a pint on the house! This is a family friendly event for people of all ages - so that pint can be beer, soda, or another cool beverage your local taproom has to offer!

Please review the available slots below and click on the button to sign up. We can't wait to see you there!