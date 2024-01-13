× Expand Wanderlinger Pickup for a Pint - 1 Wanderlinger

As advocates of both great beer and a cleaner environment, we are excited to invite you to our upcoming event –Pickup for a Pint Litter Cleanup.

🗓️ Date: 1/13/2024

🕒 Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

📍 Location: Suck Creek/Hwy 27/Suck Creek Rd

Join us for a morning of community, camaraderie, and care for our beautiful planet. This event is an opportunity for us to give back to the environment that provides us with inspiration and enjoyment, and we want you to be a part of it!

Here’s what you can expect:

1. Cleanup: We’ll provide the supplies – bags, gloves, and more – all you need to bring is your enthusiasm and a few friends. Together, we’ll work to keep our surroundings clean and beautiful.

2. Eco-Friendly Pint: As a token of our appreciation for your help. For showing up and helping, you can enjoy a pint of our finest beer on us after the event. (ages 21+ only receive this gift)

3. Family Friendly: This is a family friendly event and we encourage all to attend and support this great cause.

Please RSVP by Friday the 12th so we can plan accordingly for supplies.

Let’s come together, have a blast, and make a difference in our community. Your support and participation mean the world to us!

If you have any questions or need further information, feel free to reach out to us at chris@wanderlinger.com or 423-269-7979. We look forward to seeing you at the Wanderlinger Pickup for a Pint!

Cheers to clean surroundings and great beer!

P.S. Follow us on social media to stay updated on all our events and activities! #Wanderlinger 🌍🍻