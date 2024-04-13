Pink Houses – A John Mellencamp Tribute

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show (Limited seating available)

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $18

Step into the electrifying world of "PINK HOUSES" The Ultimate Mellencamp Experience, where the soul-stirring melodies of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp resonate with profound reverence for working class and the essence of Middle America.

Led by producer and lead vocalist David Brown, this live show isn't your typical impersonation or tribute show; it's a heartfelt homage and true celebration of Mellencamp's legacy and music that has rocked the airwaves for over 4 decades.

Backed by an amazing band of seasoned professionals, the show is full of authentic arrangements and instrumentation, expertly delivered by David and his bandmates.

From the gritty realities of a small town existence to the dreams that fuel the American spirit, "PINK HOUSES" captures the essence of the Mellencamp catalogue in a way that's both timeless and profoundly moving.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
