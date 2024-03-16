Pints for Paws

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

🍻🐾❤️ Pints for Paws at Wanderlinger Brewing Co.! ❤️🐾🍻

Join us for a heartwarming event on March 16th, as we team up with the Humane Education Society (HES) to support our furry friends in need! 🐶🐱

📅 Date: March 16th

🕓 Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

🐾 Meet and Mingle with Adoptable Animals:

Come and meet some adorable animals looking for their forever homes! From playful pups to cuddly kittens, there's a furry friend waiting to steal your heart. 🐾❤️

🍻 Drink for a Cause:

With every sip, you'll be making a difference! A percentage of beer sales during the event will be donated to HES to help support homeless animals and provide them with the care they deserve. 🍺✨

Let's come together as a community and raise our glasses for a great cause! See you at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. on March 16th! 🎉🐾

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
423-269-7979
