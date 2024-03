× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Pizza and Pies

🍕Join us at McDonald Farm on May 25th from 10am to 7pm for "Pizza and Pies" – an art, craft, and farmers market extravaganza! 🎨 Indulge in a pizza paradise and don’t miss our thrilling pie-eating contest! 🥧 Explore a market filled with the most delicious sweet and savory pies imaginable. It's a day of flavor and fun! 🛍️