PJs and Polar Express 3D

Choo! Choo! All aboard the Polar Express for a trip to the North Pole! Begin winter break in style by dressing in your favorite pajamas and enjoying a special screening of The Polar Express 3D! Meet the conductor, enjoy hot cocoa and snacks, enter to win Polar Express themed prizes and more. This event is fun for the entire family and all who truly believe!

Each ticket holder will receive a cup of hot chocolate and light breakfast snacks. With safety in mind, breakfast snacks will be pre-boxed and distributed as guests enter the theater. Popcorn and other concessions will be available for purchase.

9:15 AM ET- Check-In Begins

9:30 AM ET- Seating begins with snacks and hot chocolate

9:45 AM ET- Polar Express Conductor Welcome/Prizes

10:00 AM ET- Polar Express Begins

Important Details:

- This film will be in 3D.

- Tickets for this event are non-refundable.