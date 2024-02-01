Join award-winning published author, Ray Zimmerman, as he guides us through the process of place-based writing. The workshop will begin with Ray sharing an exemplary example and then providing time for folks to write their own piece based on a specific place-based prompt. Authors can then share their writings if they choose. We will repeat this process a few times with a new prompt each time.
Place-Based Writing Workshop
Chattanooga Audubon Society 900 North Sanctuary Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
