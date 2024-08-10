× Expand Alliance for Dade, Inc. 2024

The Plum Nelly Depot Art Show features the work of fine artists from the Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee tri-state area. Sponsored by the Public Arts Committee of the Alliance for Dade, the event celebrates the arts heritage of the area. Over 50 artists will display and sell their original, handcrafted work – painting, pottery, jewelry, wood carving, multi-media, glass, eco-printing, gourds, and more!

The show pays homage to the Plum Nelly arts festival held on Lookout Mountain in the ‘40s and ‘50s. The name arose because the region was known as Plum Nelly – “plum out of Tennessee and nelly out of Georgia”. The fictional “depot” is based on the historic depot in downtown Trenton.

Delicious sandwiches and desserts from Hope House Café will be available for purchase.