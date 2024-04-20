Poetry Among the Trees - Celebrating National Poetry Month and Earth Day

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Poetry Among the Trees - Celebrating National Poetry Month and Earth Day

Join us in celebrating National Poetry Month and Earth Day at the beautiful Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center for Poetry Among the Trees. Immerse yourself in nature while enjoying poetry readings from local poets, the music of Rick Rushing, micro nature walks, snacks, and a bonfire. Let's come together to appreciate the beauty of words and the environment around us. All ages and writing levels are invited to attend.

Don't miss this special event that combines the magic of poetry with the wonders of nature. See you there!

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4235040361
