Poetry Among the Trees - Celebrating National Poetry Month and Earth Day

Event Organizers: Shawanna Kendrick, Marsha Mills Davis and Valerie Radu

Join us in celebrating National Poetry Month and Earth Day at the beautiful Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center for Poetry Among the Trees. Immerse yourself in nature while enjoying poetry readings from local poets , the music of Rick Rushing, micro nature walks, snacks and a bonfire. Let's come together to appreciate the beauty of words and the environment around us. Don't miss this special event that combines the magic of poetry with the wonders of nature.

This event is the result of a shared vision between Thistle & Mud Earth School, H2 Outdoors and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization.

Please dress comfortably and wear comfortable walking shoes if you are going on the guided micro hike. The micro hike is about a mile long with several stops along the way. The walking path is flat and graded. For those who choose not to go on the guided micro hike, there will be music and activities for you until the hiking group returns for the group activities by the bonfire.

Contact us at RNCPoetry@gmail.com if you have any questions.