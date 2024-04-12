× Expand Marsha Mills Poetry and Punchlines

Poetry & Punchlines in honor of National Poetry and National Humor Month

Let's gather over a few beers and exchange poetry and laughter at this one-of-a-kind show featuring a live band.

Interactive spoken word poetry event with live music in honor of National Poetry Month and National Humor Month! Donations to support this event and the programs of this nonprofit poetry organization are greatly appreciated. The beer and food at Wanderlinger are AMAZING! See you soon!

By Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization