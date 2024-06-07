Pokémon Go Fitness At Sculpture Fields

× Expand Photo by Bahnijit Barman on Unsplash pokemon

Join us at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park to trek around the park, find pokemons on your Pokemon Go app and do some stretches and strengthening to activate your own inner powers along the way! The “Trainer”, a real life Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Doctor of Physical Therapy will guide the group through various body-weight movements to gently increase heart rate and promote strength and flexibility. All ages, body shapes, and fitness levels are welcome, as variations will be offered. We will be walking on the grass and on gravel.

Please download: the Pokemon Go app on your phone

Please wear: sunscreen, comfortable workout clothing ( or, Pokemon garb if you’ve got some!), comfortable shoes.

About the teacher:

Monika Patel is a local doctor of physical therapy, trained in orthopedics, manual therapy, and pelvic health. She loves to help people intentionally activate their deep core particularly for pelvic, hip, and back proactive care. She practices at Hitchcock Family Medicine and runs her own virtual coaching business for expecting and healing mothers called Train4Birth.