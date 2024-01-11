Pole to Pole Special Event: Arctic: Our Frozen Planet/Antarctica Double Feature

Arctic 3D transports you to the top of the globe to a frozen realm that’s teeming with life. The Arctic is home to narwhals, belugas, and polar bears.

Antarctica 3D showcases the creatures that make their homes in the coldest, driest, and windiest place on Earth. Here you’ll meet penguins, whales, and plunge below the icy waters to encounter dazzling sea stars and thriving coral communities.

Our special guest for this event is Dr. Marshall Shepherd, Director of the University of Georgia’s (UGA) Atmospheric Sciences Program. Dr. Shepherd is a leading international weather-climate expert, researching urban climate, hydrometeorological extremes, weather-climate risk, and innovative outreach strategies.

6:00 - 7:30 - Double feature film screening, 5-10 minute interval between the two films.

7:30- 8:00 - Dr. Shepherd will give a brief talk and Q&A

Runtime: 2 Hours | G | Shown in IMAX 3D

