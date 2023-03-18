× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 2023 series of 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m., with “Pollinators and Native Gardens” taught by Sallie Ford, Master Gardener and volunteer at Walden’s Ridge Native Plant Initiative. MGHC’s in person 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-pollinators-native-gardens/

Sallie Ford comments, “My talk covers the important relationship of our native pollinators and native plants and how to create a native garden that will benefit the long term health of our pollinator community. I will start by showing how pollinators – bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects – play an important role in nature, as well as current threats to their populations. Then I will demonstrate how native plants are a pollinator’s essential and long-time friend and show with how to plan and prepare a site for a pollinator garden, taking into consideration: location including sun, shade, and soil conditions, and selecting plants for color, height, and blooming season. To illustrate the talk, I will be using pictures showing the development of the Children’s Garden at McCoy Farm and Garden. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to create individual designs for their own pollinator gardens. I look forward to sharing this information with the general public so everyone can help our pollinators by creating their own native plant garden!”