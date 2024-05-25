Post Match Fireworks - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Lexington SC
CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Chattanooga Red Wolves
Post Match Fireworks at CHI Memorial Stadium
Post match fireworks return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 25th 🎇 Come out for the third round of the 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup as the Chattanooga Red Wolves take on Lexington SC. Grab a Red, White, & Brews ticket package and receive one General Admission ticket and two vouchers for seltzers all for just $22.00 🎟 Dale Lobos!
Info
