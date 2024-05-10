Posture Training For Pain Relief

× Expand Photo via Primastrong posture

We'll teach you how to implement strategic postural adjustments to balance the body's tension and relieve chronic pain. This is a skill that will help you understand your body and give you control over the aches and pains of daily life. You'll learn about the soft tissues known as fascia, why and how the body becomes misaligned, and how to execute the postural and core training techniques to help you stay pain-free.

All ages and levels are welcome. All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

Courtney Smith has been intrigued by science, health, and longevity from a young age. Growing up with constant illness, chronic depression, and feeling out of touch with her body drew her attention to holistic health strategies. She has spent 15 years involved in the fitness industry either as a personal trainer or a lifestyle coach.

After struggling with workout-related pain for 10 years, she discovered the benefits of Functional Patterns training methodology. She began the certification process in 2019 and now runs the only facility using Functional Patterns training in Tennessee.