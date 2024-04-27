Pregame Happy Hour - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. One Knoxville SC

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Pregame Happy Hour at CHI Memorial Stadium, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Join the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, April 27th at CHI Memorial Stadium for Pregame Happy Hour! 🍻 Enjoy $1 off all beer from 6:30 p.m. until kickoff! It's also 80s Night featuring live pre- and post-match music on the Outlaw Stage at the Howl Bar by local group, Lilac Line 🎵🎸 Dale Lobos!