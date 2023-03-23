× Expand PJO creation Premier Jazz Orchestra Presents: - 1 PJO Featuring Vocalist Michael Smith

Premier Jazz Orchestra presents the Music of Michael Buble and Frank Sinatra. Dance night! Come bring your chair and enjoy an amazing show on the lawn by the river. Chattanooga's best musicians gather to send your feet dancing and toes tapping. Featuring vocalist Michael Smith. Visit the Chattanooga Theatre Centre for Tickets!