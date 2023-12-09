Project Gallantly Forward’s Ugly Sweater Launch Party

× Expand Christine Lewis PGF Event Flyer

Description:

Part celebration of our newly approved 501(c)(3) status, part appreciation dinner for our amazing donors, and part fundraiser to kick off our campaign to build the retreat, join Project Gallantly Forward at Westbound Honky-Tonk on Station Street with your ugliest Christmas sweater for a night of fun where we can get to know each other better, raise awareness for veteran suicide, and raise funds to reach our goal of $200,000 to build our first cabin to start welcoming veterans to the retreat.

What is included with this night of ugliness?

Ugly Sweater Launch Party Ticket: $40

Full BBQ dinner, courtesy of Back Road Boys BBQ

2 Drink Tickets: Good for beer or wine from the bar at Westbound during the party

2 Raffle Tickets, with exclusive access to items included in the raffle.

Additional tickets available on-site for $10/ea

Swag bag with PGF merch and donated items from local businesses

Silent auction with items ranging from custom, local hand made to experiences.

Check the bottom of the event for a growing list of items!

Speakers include:

Lucas Lewis, US Army, Founder and President of PGF,

Dr. Mark Miller, US Army, Board Member of PGF

Private access to DJ entertainment at Westbound until 9p

VIP Ugly Sweater Launch Party Ticket: $60

$5 Discount Card for PGF Merch purchased at party

2 Additional Raffle Tickets

Everything Included with Regular Ticket

Allies of Project Gallantly Forward (2023 Donors of $1000+): Your tickets are on us. You will receive 2 tickets to the party with early entry, your name on the donor appreciation board at the party and on our website, as well as an invitation to an Allies of PGF retreat preview day planned for the Spring.

It’s not too late to be an Ally! Any individual or business who reaches this donor level prior to the party will receive this benefit package. Donations can be made at www.projectgallantlyforward.com/donate.

About Project Gallantly Forward: Project Gallantly Forward has a non-traditional approach to provide healing for the visible and invisible wounds of war by offering a peaceful, safe veteran retreat in rural Tennessee. Participation in the program will be free of charge to combat veterans with their loved ones. Veterans will have access to a private working farm where they can have the time and space to begin healing while in the company of other veterans who are on the same path. Our goal is for the retreat to have six fully furnished cabins, available for five-day stays for veterans and their families. This model has the capability to reach over 300 veteran families each year. Additionally, there will be staff cabins available for use for volunteer disabled veteran staff to stay while working at the retreat. Learn more about our mission at www.projectgallantyforward.org

Current (and Growing!) List of Auction and Raffle Items:

2 Tickets to Lainey Wilson Concert at Amaris Bank Amphitheatre on 10/19/2024

Handmade Item by Carl’s Copper

Handmade Fire Globe, chiminea-style fire pit, by NNU Fabrication

Handmade Woodworking Item by Olive Branch Woodworking

Photo Session with Life with a View Studio – Photography

Gift Package from Brushy Mountain Distillery

Gift Certificate for Large Charcuterie Box from Only Imagine Creations

Haircut at the Soddy Celebrity Hair and Beard Lounge

Haircut and Beard Products from Matt Patty of Chapel Barber and Beard Supply

Gift Package from Sisters Natural Essentials

$60 Gift Certificate for Beauty Products from Stilena Craig with LimeLife by Alcone

2 months of Dance, Tumbling or Gymnastics at Alicia's All Stars

Earrings and Purse from Poppy Parks Boutique

1 hour makeup class by Megan Howard

Pottery piece by Ashley Farrar

Handmade Jewelry by Lanette Thomas

Makeup by Cheyenne Holmes

Gift Basket from Lazy Daisy Sweet Shop

Satin Hands by Mary Kay

Clay Earrings from Thistle and Thorn Clay Co

Cashews and Pecans from Seahorse Snacks

Oil and Vinegar Pairing Set from Curated Provision

Special thanks to the donors who have made this event possible. Other donors and sponsors include: Chattanooga Cookie Company, Yogi's Primo Promo.

If you would like to partner with us as a vendor for this event, or to provide items for the auction or raffle, please contact us at Christine@ProjectGallantlyForward.org

Recommended age is 16+. Minors must be in attendance with parent or guardian. After private party ends at 9p, must be 21+ to remain at Westbound Bar.