PSC annual Open House

Thursday, October 19, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guests Tom & Pat Cory, Karen Fox, Kevin Kibble, Lin Blackwell-Prabish, Steve Thomas & Randy Ware.

Tom and Pat Cory are semi-retired nature and travel photographers with more than 35 years of experience leading photography tours. Karen Fox is an award-winning artist and serves as the President of TNPPA. Kevin Kibble is a professional portrait and commercial photographer. Lin Blackwell-Prabish is a professional photographer and artist, and the President of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. Steve Thomas is the owner of SGT Photography, specializing in portraiture and commercial photography. Randy Ware is a retired teacher with over 10 years of experience in teaching photography.

Bring your camera, manual and tripod for a night of hands-on learning with professional photographers assisting you in various set-ups, including portrait, still life, close-up and landscape. The professionals will walk you through how to capture the image you want, and answer any questions. Join us from 6-8PM for a night of fun, food and photography. Visitors are welcome.

Refreshments to be served, gift bags for attendees and drawings will be held for door prizes. Berrie Smith will be on site to clean camera sensors and perform lens calibrations for a fee. The club will be holding a fundraising activity with a GotSneakers.com shoe drive. A member’s gallery will be on display.

The presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.