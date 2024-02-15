PSC February Meeting with Barry Spruce

Thursday, February 15, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Barry Spruce. Mr. Spruce ‘s love affair with photography began at the early age of 10, when he received his first camera, a 110 Kodak Instamatic, as a Christmas present. After graduating high school, he began his career in the automotive parts industry, and upgraded his camera to a film SLR. In 1990, Barry visited the Smoky Mountains, and moved there a few short months later. He made the change to digital photography in 2004, and began developing his portfolio. In 2007, Barry retired from the automotive parts industry, and begin his second career as a nature and wildlife photographer. He teaches, runs workshops, gives presentations, has been published and has his own gallery, Cades Cove Gallery in Townsend, Tennessee. Another gallery in Maryville, Tennessee also carries his work. Mr. Spruce’s presentation will be, “Jackson Hole and the Grand Teton Mountains—A Photographer’s Paradise”, as he will provide many tips, tricks and gear recommendations to help you bring back amazing images. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm with Richard Smith discussing, “2023 Lightroom Updates”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.