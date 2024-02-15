PSC February Meeting with Barry Spruce

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, February 15, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Barry Spruce. Mr. Spruce ‘s love affair with photography began at the early age of 10, when he received his first camera, a 110 Kodak Instamatic, as a Christmas present. After graduating high school, he began his career in the automotive parts industry, and upgraded his camera to a film SLR. In 1990, Barry visited the Smoky Mountains, and moved there a few short months later. He made the change to digital photography in 2004, and began developing his portfolio. In 2007, Barry retired from the automotive parts industry, and begin his second career as a nature and wildlife photographer. He teaches, runs workshops, gives presentations, has been published and has his own gallery, Cades Cove Gallery in Townsend, Tennessee. Another gallery in Maryville, Tennessee also carries his work. Mr. Spruce’s presentation will be, “Jackson Hole and the Grand Teton Mountains—A Photographer’s Paradise”, as he will provide many tips, tricks and gear recommendations to help you bring back amazing images. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm with Richard Smith discussing, “2023 Lightroom Updates”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - PSC February Meeting with Barry Spruce - 2024-02-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PSC February Meeting with Barry Spruce - 2024-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PSC February Meeting with Barry Spruce - 2024-02-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PSC February Meeting with Barry Spruce - 2024-02-15 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

January 22, 2024

Tuesday

January 23, 2024

Wednesday

January 24, 2024

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Friday

January 26, 2024

Saturday

January 27, 2024

Sunday

January 28, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours