PSC March Meeting w/ special guest Donna Bourdon

Thursday, March 21, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Donna Bourdon. Ms. Bourdon is a former healthcare executive who left corporate life to pursue her lifelong ambition to share the beauty of wildlife through her lens. In 2021, Donna joined the team at Denise Ippolito: A Creative Adventure as a workshop leader. Her approach with all projects is to capture the spirit and drama of the wild through the photographic medium, expressing not only the beauty, but also the hardships and challenges that are being faced by wildlife each day in their ever-changing world. For her work, Donna has received critical acclaim for many of her works and her images have been featured in several publications and social media posts. Her most recent publication is an image of a bald eagle featured on the cover of the 2023 Winter edition of “Sierra” magazine. You can find Donna’s work on her website, https://donnabourdon.smugmug.com. Ms. Bourdon’s presentation will be, “Wildlife Photography: From Good to Great”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm with Mickey Rountree discussing, “Introduction to Textures”.

Ed Whitesides with Used Photo Pro will be on hand to purchase used photography equipment.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.